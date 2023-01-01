Jamie Carragher ‘surprised’ at Cody Gakpo’s price tag as he outlines what Liverpool can ‘expect’ from the Dutchman

Jamie Carragher believes the signing of Cody Gakpo was ‘needed’ and has admitted his surprise at the fee Liverpool paid for the Dutchman.

The 23-year-old was signed from PSV for an initial £37m recently and he will wear the No. 18 shirt at Anfield.

Although the priority for Jurgen Klopp is to sign a new midfielder, the former Reds defender is pleased with the business that his old club have done.

“I think it is needed right now, that’s why I asked the question to Jurgen Klopp,” the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail). “The injury to [Luiz] Diaz was a big problem, you look at his record in Holland and you’d expect those numbers, we know the Eredivisie isn’t the standard of the Premier League and there’s been some hits and misses coming in.

“At this moment when you look at Liverpool playing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the left wing tonight, that’s not his position, the options on the bench for Liverpool isn’t great. I think Diaz is going to be another two or three months, [Diogo] Jota isn’t coming back soon so I think it’s a great signing.

“Another thing that surprises me is the price, I thought it’d be a bit more expensive especially the price that Antony cost, a similar profile of player, I think it would maybe those for Liverpool.

“Yes you look to next season what will happen when Diaz is back because he plays on the left wing but they can move around positions as well and if push comes to shove they’ll probably sell one of them if they can’t fit them in but I think it’s a good decision and signing.”

The FA Cup champions are pretty well stocked in the attacking department but with long-term injuries to both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, our German tactician clearly felt like reinforcements were needed.

After both Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino were sold in the summer the Anfield outfit lost some of their strength depth up top, but with the arrival of Darwin Nunez and now Cody Gakpo, the top end of the pitch looks in good shape for the foreseeable future.

Midfield, however, remains a concern.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now the wrong side of 30 while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season.

During our defeat of Leicester on Friday night, it was clear that we need fresh faces in the middle of the park and it remains to be seen whether the club will dip into the market for a new midfielder this month.

Jude Bellingham is believed to be the club’s main transfer target but any deal for the England International is likely to be struck in the summer.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Sofyan Amrabat and Moises Caicedo have all been linked with the club also and it will be interesting to see what happens during the winter window.

