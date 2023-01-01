‘Deal is advanced…’ – Fabrizio Romano issues transfer claim as LFC ready bid for midfield ‘beast’

There remains some debate over whether Liverpool will wind up their recruitment team once more this window for an additional signing beyond Cody Gakpo.

Should they move once again in the market, it’s becoming increasingly clear that it won’t be for Benfica’s midfield sensation Enzo Fernandez after Fabrizio Romano tweeted how far along Chelsea are in talks for the 21-year-old.

There were no direct contacts today between Chelsea and Benfica for Enzo Fernández — it will be discussed again tomorrow and next week. 🔵 #CFC The deal is advanced, but still waiting for Benfica final decision. Chelsea are insisting as they feel deal can be closed next week. pic.twitter.com/hf32KDNNSd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2022

That doesn’t mean that the Reds have no alternative avenues to pursue, of course, with the links between themselves and Sofyan Amrabat – dubbed a ‘beast’ by Steve Nicol on ESPN (via HITC) – remaining strong.

Indeed, if one report from Corriere dello Sport is to be taken at face value, it seems that Julian Ward could be lining up another bargain piece of business for Liverpool in the January window.

There remains a gap between what we’re prepared to pay and what Fiorentina are happy to accept at the moment, though we shouldn’t underestimate our sporting director’s powers of negotiation in light of his critical role in keeping Cody Gakpo’s price-tag down.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?