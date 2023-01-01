Jamie Carragher claims LFC need midfield signing similar to one of their ex-players

Jamie Carragher has agreed that a signing of Jude Bellingham’s calibre would be ‘fantastic’ for Liverpool, though admitted that his old side need a player similar to Gini Wijnaldum.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a holding midfielder in Sofyan Amrabat and have enjoyed tentative links to other World Cup stars after brining in Cody Gakpo from PSV.

“Jude Bellingham is a midfielder who likes to get forward, score goals and assists and it would be fantastic if Liverpool could get him but they need a Wijnaldum figure to come in in the summer. This midfield isn’t what you expect or what Jurgen Klopp really wants,” the former Red told Sky Sports (via the Express).

“It’s not just about certain players and a certain age, because the younger players are more technical than high energy. I talk about Harvey Elliott and [Fabio] Carvalho, it feels like Liverpool’s midfield isn’t high-energy.

“There’s talk of looking to bring in Jude Bellingham, why wouldn’t you, he’s a great player but they also need another midfielder to help them defensively.”

The former No.5 enjoyed a trophy-laden few years with Jurgen Klopp’s men, though was somewhat underappreciated by some sections of the fanbase throughout his time at Anfield.

Possessing a midfielder prepared to pay the tactical debts of his teammates in the middle of the park would certainly help matters.

There’s the durability factor to consider as well given the unreliability of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in that particular department.

Fundamentally, of course, we need someone capable of ticking Jurgen Klopp’s box of positional versatility – any signing should ideally be able to at least file out as a No.6 and No.8 and help Liverpool control proceedings in the middle of the park.

As such, an understated signing with qualities similar to Wijnaldum who no doubt go a long way to solving our current concerns.

