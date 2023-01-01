Jurgen Klopp pushing hard to sign new midfielder as £35m bid prepared – Corriere dello Sport

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing to help Liverpool land their second January signing in the form of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

This update come courtesy of Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates) with the publication claiming that the holding midfielder is also being tracked by Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Barcelona.

There are conflicts in more recent reports regarding the Merseysiders’ ability to land another addition to the squad beyond Cody Gakpo, which may present something of an additional obstacle.

READ MORE: Liverpool target’s father wants him to join Reds as head turned by transfer interest – report

The positive form of Fabinho will offer encouragement going forward into the remainder of the second-half of the season.

That being said, there has to be some serious concern among decision-makers at Anfield given the clear drop-off during the Brazilian’s absence away from the squad.

Whilst Jordan Henderson is a generally competent operator in the middle of the park, a far from convincing 2-1 win over Leicester City should have set alarm bells ringing as far as our options in the midfield department are concerned.

A bid of £35.4m – assuming that the report in question is accurate in terms of the funds we have prepared for the Moroccan international – would fall short of the £44m required to snap up Amrabat.

Whilst it’s entirely possible that our No.3 could be available until the end of the campaign, it feels like we’d be taking quite the risk with top four qualification still in the balance.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?