New Liverpool man Cody Gakpo admits he thought he was joining Man Utd

Cody Gakpo has admitted that he ‘thought’ he was joining Manchester United at the start of the season but the deal ‘didn’t work out’ and also revealed Leeds United wanted to sign him in the summer.

Instead, the 23-year-old has completed a move to Liverpool from PSV worth an initial £37m and penned a long-term deal at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has now opened up on the interest that was shown in him from other Premier League clubs before Jurgen Klopp came calling.

“It was difficult this summer. It was a very intense period,” the Dutchman told The Mirror.

“I tried to find my peace, but it was difficult. I thought I was going to Manchester United, but in the end it didn’t work out.

“Leeds United came in. They are a good club, but I asked myself if I should really go there and when you have a lot of doubts, it is not good.”

The Reds’ new No. 18 has been in superb form for both club and country this season – he’d registered 13 goals and 17 assists for PSV across all competitions and also netted three times at the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite him already performing consistently well, the versatile forward believes there is still a lot more to come from him as he begins life in the Premier League.

“I think I can still make many steps, can do better, and can improve as a player,” Gakpo added.

“Even in Qatar, I became a better footballer in record time because I played with the best players in the Netherlands and came up against the greatest footballers from other countries.

“It was hard to define exactly how I was improving while I was out there. But once the World Cup was over, I had time to analyse things.

“I used to play on a more individual level and rely on my instincts. I would take lots of players on and try to do something special every time I got the ball.

“Now I realise I have to think more about the team. I have to choose the right moment to dribble and make actions. I have taken steps to recognise that.”

Klopp, Pep Lijnders and Co. will certainly help Gakpo realise his potential.

Numerous players have arrived on Merseyside and flourished under the watchful eye and careful guidance of our German tactician and hopefully our newest signing will be no different.

His ability to drive forward with pace and power and to strike the ball ferociously with either foot is something that catches the eye and it’s clear that his versatility is one of the things which makes him an ideal fit for the Reds.

He is often deployed on the left wing, but for the Netherlands he has showcased his ability to shine in a more central role.

It’ll be interesting to see the plan Klopp has for Gakpo and we can’t wait to see him take to the pitch – potentially tomorrow during our clash with Brentford in the capital.

