Liverpool have just repeated season-changing Luis Diaz trick with latest transfer

Entering into the new year with two wins out of three (having been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City) under Liverpool’s belt should give many cause for optimism.

The signing of Cody Gakpo on top of that should more than bolster the mood at Anfield with key officials at the club said to have pointed to the lift the signing has provided – much in a similar manner to that which followed Luis Diaz’s January move last year.

“Senior figures at the club have already privately spoken about the lift Gakpo has given everyone connected to Liverpool,” Paul Gorst wrote for the Echo. “The arrival of international-class attacker mid-way through the campaign, as evidenced by Diaz’s capture, will do that and there has been a real excitement around both Anfield and the AXA Centre this week.”

The Dutchman has already enjoyed a phenomenal first-half of the campaign, amassing 30 goal contributions in 24 games for PSV.

Make no mistake: we can’t just stop there in the window given the obvious issues in the middle of the park.

The argument may be reasonably made that Fabinho’s return to form heralds a serious change in fortunes for us in that department, though, with top four qualification far from guaranteed at this point in time, it’s perhaps one risk too far.

That’s not to downplay any potential positive impact Gakpo’s signing will have for the remainder of 2022/23, of which we are certain of.

The fear is, of course, that a failure to address an issue that has been glaring since the start of the season could prove to be Liverpool’s downfall ahead of a summer window where Champions League football could be a huge difference-maker when it comes to further signings.

