Liverpool star told to leave Anfield in order to ‘fulfill his full potential’

Neil Lennon believes Caomhin Kelleher needs to leave Liverpool to ‘fulfill his full potential’.

The young shot stopper is Alisson Becker’s understudy at the moment but does feature for the Reds in domestic cup competitions.

Although it’s hard to see the Ireland International replacing our No. 1 as first choice anytime soon, he is contracted to the club until 2026 and has clearly learnt a lot from the former AS Roma ‘keeper.

“Kelleher will need to leave Liverpool to fulfill his full potential,” the former Celtic manager told Football Odds (via The Kop Times). “It will be difficult for him to displace Alisson Becker. However, he is still young and has plenty of football ahead of him. I’m sure he and Jurgen Klopp would have had conversations about this.”

The life of a second choice ‘keeper, especially someone as talented as Kelleher, certainly isn’t ideal but he’s a huge favourite of the fans at Anfield.

He was superb during our League Cup campaign last term which ended in triumph after we defeated Chelsea on penalties in the final – the 24-year-old even stepped up to the spot and fired home his own spot kick during the shootout.

A loan move could be on the cards if he’s looking for regular first team action as we can’t see the club allowing him to leave permanently anytime soon, unless that is something he pushes for himself.

Every time he’s been called upon he’s performed well so you’d expect there to be a number of clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

He’s still young and got a very promising future ahead of him and although we understand where Lennon is coming from, we’d love to see Kelleher remain at Anfield for the foreseeable.

