Liverpool’s title race isn’t over & Trent Alexander-Arnold has just shown fans why

Sitting a whopping 15 points behind title hopefuls Arsenal, one would fairly assume that Liverpool’s involvement in the race for the Premier League title is all but over.

It all may very much depend on the barometer one depends on, of course, given that finishing above Manchester City has been, in recent years, the hurdle sides had to jump to secure the league.

Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t go as far as saying his side hasn’t given up hope of winning No.20, though the reference to the prior term certainly suggests a degree of confidence that the club can finish higher up in the table than many are expecting.

“Definitely [we feel positive]. Like I said, three points is three points, we’ve put ourselves in a good position,” the 24-year-old told the club’s official website.

“[We’ll] keep chipping away and hoping that people drop points around us. We’re still not even halfway through the season so there are still a lot of games to play [and] a lot of things can happen.

“We found ourselves in quite a similar position last year, chasing [Manchester] City at this time of year [when we were] 10 or 11 points behind them.

“But people do drop points, no-one is going to go unbeaten or not drop any points from now until the end of the season.

“Hopefully it’s us who do that but it’s unlikely any team will so we’ve got to make sure we are in positions to pounce when teams drop points around us.”

Whether we could see Jurgen Klopp’s men engineer a run up the table beyond the Gunners remains to be seen, though it’s encouraging to see that only eight points currently separates the Reds from the incumbent champions.

However, it’s safe to assume the likelihood that Arsenal will drop points between now and the end of the season, formidable as they seem.

Assuming that we can manage to get back into the top four spots and leapfrog the Sky Blues, it’s theoretically possible for us to worm our way back into a title race and set up a tense final few games ahead of the summer.

The odds aren’t in our favour, though our No.66’s point does make clear that such an eventuality isn’t impossible.

