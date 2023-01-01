Pundit thinks Liverpool just made a terrible mistake in the transfer window

Paul Merson has accused Liverpool of spending their money in the wrong department after signing Cody Gakpo for an initial £37m.

The Merseysiders secured their man for a somewhat cheap price in today’s market, largely thanks to the tireless efforts of sporting director Julian Ward during the festive period.

“Liverpool are signing Cody Gakpo, but they should have signed some midfielders,” the ex-Arsenal star told the Daily Star.

“Will he even play? When everyone is fit I think he’ll be fifth choice for them in the forward areas.

“Liverpool have gone top-heavy up front but their midfield is short. They have so many attacking forwards but I don’t think their midfield is good enough.”

The former PSV man will supply the Reds with some much-needed depth in light of injuries to both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, who are set to make a return to first-team action in February and March respectively.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp pushing hard to sign new midfielder as £35m bid prepared – Corriere dello Sport

Whilst we’d certainly agree with Merson that reinforcements in the middle of the park should be considered a must across both windows, we’re never against the club moving early for our top targets.

The impact Luis Diaz had on our quadruple push last term following his transfer away from FC Porto will be an encouraging sign ahead of Gakpo’s debut – be it against Brentford tomorrow or in our FA Cup clash with Wolves at the weekend.

Given our current struggles in the midfield, however, as was particularly highlighted by Fabinho’s absence (attending the birth of his child) – not to mention the number of exits we face in the summer – it would seem the height of foolishness to avoid bringing in a new addition in January.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?