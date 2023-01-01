The surprising PL side that attempted to hijack LFC’s signing of Cody Gakpo; not Manchester United – report

Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo recently and reports are now suggesting that Chelsea also submitted a ‘late bid’ for the Netherlands international at the eleventh hour – only for their offer to be less than that of the Anfield outfit.

The 23-year-old versatile forward has penned a long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side after signing for an initial £37m earlier this week and will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad (via 90min), the Stamford Bridge outfit tabled an offer of £35m which was rejected by the Eredivisie side.

Liverpool’s signing of the Dutchman came as somewhat of a surprise when you consider that the FA Cup champions are pretty well stocked in the attacking department and are instead in urgent need of a midfielder.

We have numerous world-class options at the top end of the pitch although Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain sidelined with serious injuries and Bobby Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season.

In regards to our midfield, World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez is one of the names being linked with a move to Anfield but it appears that Chelsea are winning the race.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Benfica star has agreed personal terms with the Londoners but it’s now upto to the Portuguese club whether they allow him to leave or not.

Gakpo could make his debut for Liverpool at Brentford tomorrow, but Klopp has already hinted that the trip to west London may come too soon for our new No. 18.

