‘It’s a little like that scenario’ – Pundit compares Darwin Nunez to one-time Liverpool target who ‘couldn’t buy a goal’

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been compared to one-time Reds target Timo Werner.

The Uruguay international has received criticism recently after failing to find the back of the net despite numerous big chances in his last three outings but his work rate and attitude is something that has caught the eye.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes the former Benfica forward is ‘doing everything right’ and he’ll soon be firing on all cylinders.

“I would say the relentless work rate of Nunez has been brilliant again,” Cascarino told Talksport (via Liverpool Echo).

“Okay, he’s not clinical enough and he has to become a better finisher, but his work rate was brilliant last night.

“Leicester didn’t like it. I mean [Daniel] Amartey gave him about four or five yards at one stage and got past him with a blistering pace.

“He’s doing everything right. Okay, he’s not because he’s not scoring. But he’s doing everything right getting into the positions to score.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher ‘surprised’ at Cody Gakpo’s price tag as he outlines what Liverpool can ‘expect’ from the Dutchman

“Don’t stop doing that and I really feel like he’ll go on a run, he really will do because he’s got such devastating pace.

“Liverpool fans are actually really enjoying his performances and they’ll take to him because they love his attitude, his desire to get across the pitch and make other people’s jobs easier.

“He does that really well.”

Liverpool were linked with former Chelsea forward Werner before he completed a move to Stamford Bridge in 2020 and after his time in the capital didn’t quite work out, the Anfield outfit were linked with him again as recently as the summer before he returned to RB Leipzig.

The German international had everything needed to succeed in the Premier League but didn’t quite see produce the sort of performances that had once made him one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

Cascarino believes there are similarities between the ex-Blues striker and our No. 27 but thinks the Liverpool forward will have a much more successful career in England.

“Do you know who he reminds me of? Timo Werner,” he added.

“Where he couldn’t buy a goal, his pace was brilliant, he never stopped working his socks off, it’s a little like that scenario.

“It feels like Timo Werner, there’s a bit more about Nunez I think, I do think he’ll come good. I was never convinced by Timo Werner.”

Nunez certainly has you on the edge of your seat – his pace, movement and attitude is spot on but it’s just his composure in front of goal that has been lacking at times.

It’s still early days for him in the Premier League, however, and the hope is that under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp that he’ll soon be finding the back of the net regularly.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?