Trent Alexander-Arnold blown away by one LFC teammate who’s ‘really hurting the opposition’

Question marks continue to appear around Darwin Nunez’s opening campaign in English football, continuing to surface beyond the World Cup in light of the Uruguayan’s struggles to find the back of the net.

Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold has, however, confirmed his delight with the striker’s performances, crediting him with ‘really, really hurting the opposition’.

“People will judge him on his goals and that’s part of being a striker, that’s part of life. But I think he can keep walking off the pitch with his head held high because he is getting in positions that are really, really hurting the opposition,” the 24-year-old told the club’s official website.

“He’s such a threat, he’s getting in behind, he’s holding the ball up, he’s flicking balls on, he’s doing everything that the manager has asked of him. His pressing, his attitude, his desire, you can’t question any of it.

“You’ll get people who will say he’s missed a few chances and he’s missed one-on-ones and maybe he should have tucked the second goal away, but he’s getting himself in those positions and when the goals do come I’m sure they will come like London buses! We’re just waiting for that but he’s a fantastic lad and he’s an outstanding player as well.”

The Merseysiders most certainly benefitted from the 23-year-old’s chaotic movement in and around the box in their opening two league fixtures following the Qatar-based tournament.

Truth be told, Nunez perhaps should have at least a couple of goals to his name following encounters with Aston Villa and Leicester City but his industry has been otherwise faultless.

It was the link-up work with Mo Salah in the forward line that particularly caught the eye against the Foxes, providing the Egyptian international with at least one clear-cut chance that should have likewise been buried past Danny Ward.

Much in a similar vein to our No.11 – we have no doubts whatsoever that the goals will begin to flow again, forcing critics to abandon arguments built on pillars of unscored goals.

