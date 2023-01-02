Bellingham is ‘perfect’ for Liverpool but the Reds want ‘at least one/two new players in the next two transfer windows’ – Romano

The greatest desire of most Liverpool fans seems to be Jude Bellingham to sign in the coming transfer windows, despite the midfielder being an obvious option for the Reds though – he may not be the only player we see come through the entrance door.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside: “Honestly, I think whoever signs Bellingham has one of the best talents in the squad and I think he’d be absolutely perfect for Liverpool.

“But Liverpool have more than one player in the list for January/June as midfield will have at least one/two new players in the next two transfer windows, this is the expectation.”

It’s perhaps not breaking news that we are also looking at other targets but with many believing that the 19-year-old won’t leave his current club until the summer, then this update means we can have some hope that a new player could still arrive in this window.

With the possible departure of Naby Keita, Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo in the summer, Jurgen Klopp will want to freshen up his midfield for next season and allowing someone an extra six months to settle in will be vital.

However, the boss will also be keen not to block the pathway of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic – whilst then also juggling game time for Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

It’s a fine balance for the manager and when you add on that he won’t have an unlimited budget to spend on a possible signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, then he will also have to carefully balance the books on any potential deals.

It seems that we are left where we often are at Anfield, ready for a deal that will work if it arises but possibly not with a large amount of money readily available – especially if we’re planning on moving for Bellingham at the end of the season.

