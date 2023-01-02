(Video) Carragher fumes at ‘ageing’ and ‘shambolic’ Liverpool performance

Liverpool enjoyed an afternoon to forget and a dreadful start to 2023 as we fell to a 3-1 loss to Brentford, with Jamie Carragher giving an honest and damning assessment of the performance he had witnessed.

Speaking at half-time, the Bootle-born pundit said: “This is a team that prides themselves on saying ‘intensity is our identity’, they can’t cope anymore and at this moment they look like an ageing team coming to the end and that was absolutely shambolic”

READ MORE: (Video) Nunez painfully unlucky to not convert after Mo Salah’s brilliant pass

It seems rather harsh to say that this is a team ‘coming to the end’ but it’s hard to argue that our performance in West London was anything short of disastrously below the standard we expect.

After a run of four successive wins in the Premier League we looked to be on the hunt for a charge up the table, now we return to uncertainty and another blow to our confidence.

You can watch the video of Carragher via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “It looks to be an ageing team coming to the end. That was an absolutely shambolic first half.” @Carra23 let’s it all out as Liverpool go into the half-time break two goals down to Brentford. 😡 pic.twitter.com/1Nboq6hz6B — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2023

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?