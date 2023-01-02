‘Something to do with Pep Lijnders’ – Carragher accuses Liverpool of becoming ‘too technical’ after Brentford defeat

Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool may have become ‘too technical’ and believes Pep Lijnders may be to blame as their sluggish start to the season continued at Brentford.

The Reds fell to a 3-1 defeat to Thomas Frank’s side in the capital in what was a lacklustre showing from the FA Cup champions – a performance which drew comparisons to how Arsenal performed towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s Gunners career.

“It reminds me of Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal that never won again when it turned too technical. I don’t know if it’s something to do with Pep Lijnders who has a big influence,” Carragher said (via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter).

The hosts were 2-0 up at half time and although Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s headed effort halved the deficit early in the second half, a late Bryan Mbeumo strike sealed all three points for the Bees.

Liverpool were played through far too easily right throughout the game and although Klopp made a triple substitution at half time and the performance level improved slightly after the break, Brentford deserved their victory.

The basics were missing from our game and it looks like we need to go back to basics at the moment – our passing was poor, our pressing was pretty much non-existent and our defending was laughable at times.

The defeat leaves us four points behind Manchester United who currently occupy the final Champions League spot and Erik ten Hag’s side now have a game in hand on us.

It’s clear that more signings are needed this month if we’re to have any hope of enjoying some sort of success this term.

