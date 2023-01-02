(Video) Klopp accuses Brentford of ‘stretching the rules’ during corner routines

It was a tough day for everyone attached to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp had to face the media after our defeat to Brentford, when he shared some of his thoughts on the home side’s set-piece tactics.

The 55-year-old said: “They stretched the rules. They are really pushing, really holding. The refs…that’s obviously what you can do.”

This is obviously an isolated comment from his post-match interview but will be the line that is highlighted and picked apart by rival supporters, insinuating that our boss hasn’t admitted the team didn’t perform well.

Whether you agree with the German’s comments or not, we need to move forward and get ourselves some more wins on the board asap but before you criticise – please watch the full interview.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Brentford via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “Of course I’m not happy but as I said they stretch the rules in these moments. They are really pushing, really holding. The refs…that’s obviously what you can do.” Jürgen Klopp continues to question Brentford’s interpretation of the rules during set-pieces. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B9CYjIBYk2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2023

