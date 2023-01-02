Liverpool considering move for previous midfield target who only signed for Premier League rival this season – report

Liverpool are considering a move for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to a report by the Telegraph (via the Mirror).

The Reds are in urgent need of reinforcements in the middle of the park and their shambolic performance in the 3-1 defeat to Brentford tonight has only strengthened calls for a new midfielder to be signed this month.

Jude Bellingham, who is the club’s main transfer target, is not expected to leave Borussia Dortmund until the summer at the earliest while another target of Jurgen Klopp, Enzo Fernandez, is close to signing for Chelsea according to reports.

Nunes, meanwhile, only signed for the Molineux outfit in the summer after initially being linked with a move to Merseyside and although Liverpool could strike a deal with the Portugal international this month, he would remain in the Midlands until the end of the season as Julen Lopetegui aims to keep Wolves in the Premier League.

The FA Cup champions were close to signing the dynamic midfielder in the summer but after a deal fell through, reports are suggesting that the Reds agreed to revisit the deal in the future – a move that they’re now considering.

The 24-year-old could be available for as little as £44m and although he’s yet to show what he’s really made of since leaving Sporting Lisbon for the English top-flight, Anfield could be the perfect place for him to further develop his game.

Following the recent signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV, we have numerous options at the top end of the pitch but many of our issues stem from the middle of the park.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now the wrong side of 30, Fabinho is not looking like himself and Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens both this month and in the summer because fresh faces are clearly needed.

