(Video) Nunez painfully unlucky to not convert after Mo Salah’s brilliant pass

It was a first 45 minutes to forget for Liverpool players and supporters alike but could have been so different had Darwin Nunez managed to find the back of the net, after a brilliant pass from Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King plucked the ball out of the air with ease and then found his Uruguayan teammate with a sublime through ball, who did nearly everything right.

Unfortunately for our No.27 and everyone of a Red persuasion though, Ben Mee got himself back on the line and managed to clear the ball to safety.

You’d forgive the 23-year-old for thinking what more he needs to do in order to score at the moment but let’s hope that they start coming soon.

You can watch the Nunez chance and Salah pass via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

SO CLOSE! Nunez's first chance of the night is blocked on the line by Mee! 😮 pic.twitter.com/vp8cuWhYP5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2023

