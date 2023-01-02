(Video) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drags Liverpool back into the game after delicious Trent Alexander-Arnold assist

Liverpool’s first half showing at Brentford was embarrassing to say the least but it’s taken the Reds just five minutes to halve the deficit with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain heading home after being on the receiving end of a delicious Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Darwin Nunez had moments earlier netted with a neat finish past David Raya only for the Uruguayan’s effort to be ruled out for offside by VAR.

Jurgen Klopp made three substitutions at half time and he’ll be happy with how his side have started the second 45.

It was a delightful whipped delivery from our No. 66 and the Ox glanced the ball towards goal and past the Spaniard in the hosts’ net.

Let’s hope we can now push on and find an equaliser.

Check the effort out below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: