(Video) Rodgers given classy reception by Liverpool fans on Anfield return

It feels like Jurgen Klopp has been manager of the club for decades now but it was only just over seven years ago that Brendan Rodgers was in charge of Liverpool and he was made to feel welcome on his return to Anfield.

Ahead of the match against his current club Leicester City, the Northern Irishman went to meet with the man who took his job and it was all smiles between the two men.

The 49-year-old was also kindly greeted with “Welcome back” shouts from the Main Stand and he reciprocated the good will with some handshakes for supporters.

It’s easy to forget that the former Celtic man did a decent job at our club and if 2013/14 had gone a little differently, he would have been held in very high regard on the red half of Merseyside.

You can watch Rodgers’ reception from the Liverpool fans (from 2:16) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

