(Video) Thiago shows off his unerring shooting ability in Anfield warm-up

Thiago Alcantara was in fine form against Leicester City and attracted attention for some of his brilliant defensive play, however it was his shooting that caught the eye during the warm-up.

Our No.6 always seems to save something special for these moments and thanks to the ‘Inside’ series for Liverpool’s YouTube channel, yet more have been captured.

First giving Adrian ‘the eyes’ and sending the Spaniard the wrong way, the 31-year-old then beautifully curled a long range effort into the back of the Kop net.

Let’s hope that his form and fitness continues and may even transfer into more goals on the pitch in the coming games.

You can watch Thiago’s goals (from 3:52) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

