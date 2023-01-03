BBC pundit urges £176 million valued midfielder do not ‘go to Liverpool’

Liverpool fans are becoming increasingly keen on signing another midfielder in the January transfer window and many have even suggested we would still need further improvement in the summer, should this wish come true.

One of our top targets appears to be the £176.9 million valued (via CIES Football Observatory) Jude Bellingham but one pundit has insisted that the Borussia Dortmund man should not make the move to Merseyside.

By first bigging up a move to Real Madrid, Nigel Reo-Coker was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds and finished his point by saying: “I would not go to Liverpool.”

Whether this is because the former West Ham man is still scarred by his 2006 FA Cup final defeat at the hands of the Reds, or he genuinely does believe that a move to Spain would be the best option – it’s hard to completely rule out a move to Anfield.

Coming off the back of a poor result against Brentford will of course taint the idea of Jurgen Klopp’s squad at this very moment in time but the 19-year-old will surely be able to see the potential from the young players in our squad and the high calibre of experienced members we have already.

It’s not a forgone conclusion that the England midfielder will be wearing a red shirt next season but it does seem rather remiss of the 38-year-old pundit to completely rule us out, for now.

