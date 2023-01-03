Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea closing in on LFC target & Reds lose lead on another midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are approaching a ‘crucial week’ in the transfer market in their bid to close a deal for Benfica’s Argentine sensation Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues look set to land the reported Liverpool target (Melissa Reddy recently claimed that the 21-year-old is on a long list of midfielders the club likes) in the near future in what would represent a hugely impressive piece of business for Graham Potter’s men.

Chelsea and AS Monaco have now all the documents in place for Badiashile deal. Main part of medical done. It’s sealed. ✅🔵 #CFC New contacts on Tuesday/Wednesday between Chelsea and Benfica to try to close Enzo Fernández deal. It’s crucial week, as reported earlier. pic.twitter.com/6j0pDN3Sp7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

It now seems inevitable… Enzo Fernandez is about to become a Chelsea player #CFC pic.twitter.com/KKpijxyl3h — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 2, 2023

Things could get quickly worse for Jurgen Klopp’s men, however, if ESPN’s (as relayed by the Liverpool Echo) latest report on Jude Bellingham’s future is vaguely accurate.

Though it was understood that the Englishman had yet to select his next destination beyond the summer window, the publication now claims that Real Madrid have stolen a march on their European rivals and are ‘now the side most likely to strike a deal’.

Whilst there was always a possibility (‘possibility’ being the operative word) that we could pull off the near-unthinkable and snap up two of the World Cup’s most exciting midfield prodigies, one would have surely sufficed on their own.

The prospect of us now potentially signing neither is unthinkable given how much hope and effort has been poured into our ongoing pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star ahead of the summer window.

It’s a report to take lightly for now, though we’d be ill-advised to simply rest on our laurels in the market.

