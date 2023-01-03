Liverpool started doing something ‘absolutely unforgivable’ this season but Carragher knows how they can fix it

Jamie Carragher has accused Liverpool of being a defensive ‘shambles’, whilst also criticising the ‘absolutely unforgivable’ reality of big chances conceded this term.

The Merseysiders were once again cut open by a comparatively more physical and intense Brentford outfit to sacrifice their first three points of 2023.

“This is nothing new for Liverpool defensively. They have been a shambles all season. It is so easy it is to go through the middle of them,” the former centre-half told Sky Sports. “I think they have conceded more big chances than any other team in the Premier League this season, which is absolutely unforgivable.”

The Reds have already brought in one admirable signing in PSV star Cody Gakpo, though it’s fair to say the addition of yet another attacker simply won’t go far enough when it comes to addressing the club’s most problematic department – the midfield.

To that end, our former Red has once again urged decision-makers at Anfield to splash the cash in the middle of the park and bring in a Gini Wijnaldum-esque signing who can add genuine solidity and reliability to the midfield.

“Liverpool need to sign three midfield players, I would say. Not necessarily all to play. But Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract, so is James Milner. The age of Thiago, who is injured quite a lot, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho,” Carragher went on to add.

“Liverpool need three midfield players and they are going to be at least £40m or £50m each.

“As important as a Jude Bellingham is a Georginio Wijnaldum type who can protect the back four and stop people running through towards that defence.”

Bringing in the Dutchman from Newcastle for £25m was perhaps one of the most underrated pieces of business we ever conducted.

The Netherlands international was near indestructible, being available for over 90% of our total games, allowing the midfield to thrive by paying the tactical debts of his teammates and adding dynamism to the department.

In the likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, there’s every chance that the future of the midfield is in very good hands but for now, it’s clear that money has to be spent as early as possible to ensure that our decline is quickly arrested.

