‘They could get weak’ – Journalist drops Dortmund insider update that could allow LFC to sign Bellingham in January

It’s becoming increasingly clear that only signing one midfielder in the January transfer window won’t solve every problem Liverpool are currently experiencing on the pitch.

That being said, it would be foolish to discount the prospect of a new addition leading to at least some improvement in performances, particularly given how it seems that the midfield department is at the root of the rot.

The Reds may very well have their chance at securing an instant boost – and a big one – in the current window after Jan Aage Fjortoft tweeted that Borussia Dortmund ‘could get weak’ and allow Jude Bellingham to depart earlier than the summer for €150m (£132.6m).

Re: Bellingham No signs suggesting that Dortmund will let him go this winter. An insider telling me though «For 150 million Euro they could get weak» and «He will be sold in the summer, they (Dortmund) would accept 120 million Euro» — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 3, 2023

It’s an obscene amount of money for a 19-year-old, especially during the winter window, though it would go some way to alleviating fears over the future of the midfield and act as a signal of intent with regard to our top four hopes.

Able to play in the 6, 8 and 10 roles, the former Birmingham City starlet would instantly supply some much-needed versatility in the middle of the park, not to mention some even more highly sought-after dynamism.

Ultimately, Liverpool need to ask themselves (if the money is indeed available) how much of a difference paying out an extra €30m (£26.5m) will make come the end of the season.

Assuming, we could weaken Dortmund’s resolve now, a figure under £30m seems too small to be getting cold feet over whilst Champions League football next season remains far from guaranteed.

