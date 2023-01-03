(Video) John Henry greeted with ‘boos’ as supporters call for more investment

There are many Liverpool supporters who think that Jurgen Klopp needs investment from John Henry and the club’s owners but are growing increasingly frustrated as multiple sources claim that there will be no further transfer business in this window.

It appears that it’s not only our club that are frustrated by the actions of FSG, with the Boston Globe reporting that the American: ‘was treated no more kindly by the fans in the stands, who smattered him with boos’, as he attended the Pittsburgh Penguins game at the Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park.

It appears that those present were venting their anger because of reports linking baseball star Rafael Devers with a move away from their club and this was corroborated with a video that was shared on Twitter.

The video shows supporters shouting “John, pay Raffy!” and other similar messages at the 73-year-old, it looks as though many are becoming disillusioned with his current ownership strategy…

You can watch the video of the Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins fans via @SMS4988 on Twitter:

