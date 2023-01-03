Klopp will ‘probably’ unleash ‘home run’ player for his FA Cup debut against Wolves

Liverpool are going to have to try and bounce back from the defeat to Brentford by attempting to beat Wolves in the FA Cup and it looks like Jurgen Klopp has already made one major decision on a new addition to his matchday squad.

Speaking after signing Cody Gakpo, our manager described that there wasn’t a need to convince the player to move to Merseyside and after his first conversation with the forward he realised the deal was “more or less a home run”.

The boss then went on to talk about the Dutchman’s debut possibly being against the side from West London and said: “I’m not too positive that that will happen but we will not rush it anyway. So, probably Wolves”.

Seeing as the match against Thomas Frank’s side has now been and gone, we can expect that the 23-year-old is primed and ready to be handed his first minutes from the manager.

Given the nature of our defeat at the weekend, Anfield will be more than happy to be graced with some good news and the presence of a new player on the pitch will always get a crowd excited.

Given the volume of matches that have preceded and the lack of rotation with Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, we may also get to see the former PSV man from the start.

Let’s hope it’s a debut to remember for all in attendance.

