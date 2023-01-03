(Video) Klopp on what Tsimikas ‘should have done more’ ahead of half-time substitution

It was a poor day’s work for Liverpool against Brentford and a first 45 minutes that resulted in Jurgen Klopp taking the unaccustomed move of substituting three players from the pitch, one of which was Kostas Tsimikas.

Speaking with Sky Sports about why he made the changes, the 55-year-old said: “On the left side it was different, we needed a left-back really going in behind, you could see from the immediate first situation when Robbo goes down the line and crosses the ball and we get a corner. These kind of things we should have done more [in the first-half]”.

READ MORE: Liverpool maintain high interest in PL midfielder valued at ‘more than £50m’ by parent club – Sky Sports

It was abundantly clear from the start of the second-half that the boss had asked Andy Robertson to drive at the opposition defence and he did make a positive impact on the game.

No player ever wants to be removed from the pitch at half time but the changes nearly resulted in us getting back into the game, so it’s hard to argue that our manager didn’t make the right decision by taking the Greek off.

You can watch Klopp’s words on Tsimikas and Robertson (from 2:56) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?