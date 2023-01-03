(Video) Ex-PL ‘keeper labels Klopp ‘weird’ and says ‘he needs to watch a bit more football’

Liverpool fell to a crushing loss against Brentford and when Jurgen Klopp faced the media after the match, he bemoaned the lack of help from the officials when it came to the attacking corners of our opponents.

Questioning the reasoning for our manager to make these comments, David Seaman spoke on his podcast Seaman Says and said: “I can’t believe that he’s moaning about Brentford man-handling his players and stuff like that, if he didn’t know that was going to happen then he needs to watch a bit more football. You know exactly what’s going to happen when you go to Brentford, it’s almost like going to Wimbledon.

“It’s a really physical game when you play them and you know that, I just find it a bit weird when managers moan like that after the game”.

READ MORE: Liverpool are ‘not expected’ to make any further signings in the ‘winter transfer window’ – report

There was always going to be backlash to our boss when he made the comments and said that Thomas Frank’s side were ‘stretching the rules’ with their holding and blocking of our players, as many perceive the German as making excuses whenever we lose.

What always happens though is that one line is taken from a full interview and the 55-year-old was very quick to say that we didn’t do enough to win the game and only really have ourselves to blame.

You can watch Seaman’s full comments (from 11:48) via Seaman Says on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?