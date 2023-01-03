‘Advanced talks…’ – Reliable journo drops transfer update as LFC keep tabs on Bellingham alternative

Liverpool have no doubt become resigned to the increasingly clear reality that Enzo Fernandez will not be destined to pull on the famous red shirt at Anfield.

Chelsea, as things currently stand, look set to welcome the highly-coveted World Cup winner to the Premier League and are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with Benfica, according to a tweet from CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs.

Advanced talks continue between Chelsea and Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. Still told nothing 💯 agreed as of Monday evening. #CFC insisting on preferable payment terms and awaiting Benfica feedback. Very important at this price Chelsea get beneficial payment terms. pic.twitter.com/hbPYsTvdAN — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 3, 2023

Given that the Reds are said to be putting all their eggs in one basket with Jude Bellingham (valued at €150m (£132.6m) in the summer), the reluctance to throw their hat into the ring for a player who is commanding a release clause worth €120m is understandable.

READ MORE: ‘They could get weak’ – Journalist drops Dortmund insider update that could allow LFC to sign Bellingham in January

READ MORE: Liverpool star could be headed for exit after journalist’s cryptic transfer message

With the prospect of Champions League football next term being accompanied by a gigantic question mark in light of our inconsistent form in the English top-flight, however, it seems inconceivable that we’ll be prepared to wait until the summer before landing at least one new midfielder.

To that end, we could put out the feelers for Gladbach’s Manu Kone, whom we have been linked with before and remain ‘well informed on’ according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

Many top clubs are following French big talent Manu Kone. Been told summer is move most likely plan for player, agents and ‘Gladbach. ⭐️🇫🇷 #transfers FC Bayern, Newcastle, PSG and also Liverpool (Bellingham remains their n1 priority) are well informed on Kone’s situation. pic.twitter.com/zjFqcHytI5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

Whether the midfielder – deemed a potential alternative to Bellingham as far as some metrics (Liverpool.com) are concerned – falls into the category of an affordable option that won’t impede our summer business remains to be seen.

HITC have reported that the 21-year-old WAS valued at £30m (though this ‘is expected to increase’), which, theoretically, may be attainable.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?