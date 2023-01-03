‘Advanced talks…’ – Reliable journo drops transfer update as LFC keep tabs on Bellingham alternative

Liverpool have no doubt become resigned to the increasingly clear reality that Enzo Fernandez will not be destined to pull on the famous red shirt at Anfield.

Chelsea, as things currently stand, look set to welcome the highly-coveted World Cup winner to the Premier League and are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with Benfica, according to a tweet from CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs.

Given that the Reds are said to be putting all their eggs in one basket with Jude Bellingham (valued at €150m (£132.6m) in the summer), the reluctance to throw their hat into the ring for a player who is commanding a release clause worth €120m is understandable.

With the prospect of Champions League football next term being accompanied by a gigantic question mark in light of our inconsistent form in the English top-flight, however, it seems inconceivable that we’ll be prepared to wait until the summer before landing at least one new midfielder.

To that end, we could put out the feelers for Gladbach’s Manu Kone, whom we have been linked with before and remain ‘well informed on’ according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

Whether the midfielder – deemed a potential alternative to Bellingham as far as some metrics (Liverpool.com) are concerned – falls into the category of an affordable option that won’t impede our summer business remains to be seen.

HITC have reported that the 21-year-old WAS valued at £30m (though this ‘is expected to increase’), which, theoretically, may be attainable.

