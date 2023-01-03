Clear Liverpool midfield fix has to be made by swapping in player with 95 PL minutes this season – opinion

Liverpool’s midfield continues to supply a huge dilemma for Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff despite the corrective work undertaken at the Dubai training camp during the World Cup.

A lack of control and energy has left the club looking extremely fragile, particularly as far as the middle of the park’s defensive output is concerned.

As a result, highly-rated youngster Harvey Elliott has looked a little lost at times with an undue amount of pressure placed on the teenager’s shoulders.

Given that the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner remain sidelined, we’re admittedly hardly spoiled for choice in terms of alternative options.

That being said, one man who has recently returned to the fold following a lengthy spell out with injury, and who could turn things around to a degree, is Guinean international Naby Keita.

The No.8 (who appears destined for the exit door as things currently stand) has arguably been a breath of fresh air in the midfield department when introduced in limited cameos since the return of domestic action.

The main takeaway has been the increased degree of control supplied to the department – a factor that could allow fans to witness something close to the return of the Liverpool of old until further surgery is conducted over the course of the next two transfer windows.

Historically, Keita hasn’t been able to withstand regular consecutive appearances for the first-XI, so it’s not a plan without clear flaws and it shouldn’t be relied upon without a serious look at our available options in the market.

Manu Kone remains one possible option to explore and we know that the club is keeping tabs on him.

Likewise, Sofyan Amrabat was recently touted as another avenue we could go down after the Moroccan’s phenomenal performances at the World Cup.

