Liverpool maintain high interest in PL midfielder valued at ‘more than £50m’ by parent club – Sky Sports

Liverpool have been very publically in the hunt for a new midfielder during the summer and this transfer window but it appears that one man who got away and moved to another Premier League club in August, could still be a target for the Reds.

As reported by Sky Sports News: ‘Liverpool maintain an interest in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes – but Sky Sports News has been told they are more likely to pursue a deal in the summer rather than January’.

It does seem rather odd that we could have signed the Portuguese international for a reported £38m fee but now we are back in for the same man just five months later and are now looking ‘to attempt to sign him for £44m but Sky Sports News has been told this fee is unrealistic, with Wolves valuing him at more than £50m’.

READ MORE: (Video) Four incidents suggest Brentford ‘stretched the rules’ during their first goal

The main worry for many from this report will be the fact that we are again willing to wait until the end of this season to strengthen the squad, especially following a crushing defeat to Brentford at the weekend.

With Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Arthur Melo missing the game in West London and the uncertain future of the latter two mentioned players, along with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – many feel the time to strengthen is in the next month.

It feels as though the collective hope of all our supporters is that we sign Jude Bellingham but there will need to be some contingency plans put in place and the Wolverhampton Wanderers star could be that plan B.

We will of course have to wait and see but there will no doubt be so many names linked with a move to the Reds over the coming days and weeks – something that will not go away if performances like the one against Thomas Frank’s side, continue.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?