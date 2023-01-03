Liverpool are ‘not expected’ to make any further signings in the ‘winter transfer window’ – report

There had been many calls for Liverpool to make some further signings in the January transfer window before our disappointing result against Brentford but now the shouts are growing even louder, although they may be falling on deaf ears.

As reported by Liverpool Transfer Room’s Damon Carr: ‘Liverpool Not Expected To Bring In Further Signings In The Winter Transfer Window’ and this came following conversations with CBS’s Ben Jacobs, which also collaborated with previous comments made by Paul Joyce.

It’s not going to be the news that many fans want to hear, with the need for a new midfielder seeming to be the collective call of nearly the entire fanbase now but we may not be seeing this happen until the summer.

With the hope being that the midfielder we go and sign in the summer window being Jude Bellingham, then maybe there should be some realisation that spending big this winter would only detract from a potential pot of money that’s available for the 19-year-old.

However, the possible departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner at the end of the campaign should mean that we will need more than one player in the summer anyway – so why not try and give a new option some more time to bed into the way we play?

Whichever way this is twisted, there will be a lot of unhappy supporters at the moment and if results and performances carry on like the one in West London – then things could get a lot worse before they get better.

