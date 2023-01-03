Liverpool star could be headed for exit after journalist’s cryptic transfer message

Liverpool’s addition of Cody Gakpo might have another explanation beyond the injuries to the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz after one sports reporter suggested that Bobby Firmino could be destined for the exit door.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from @ALMRISEUL as relayed online by LFC Transfer Room in which the journalist in question appears to take a shot of the striker’s Christmas tree underneath an hourglass emoji.

A Middle Eastern journalist has posted this cryptic tweet about Firmino, supposedly in regards Al Nassr👇 https://t.co/biYaXMQJDE pic.twitter.com/YR6qfKQ9ml — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 2, 2023

Following Al Nassr’s high-profile acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo it seems possible that the Middle-Eastern-based outfit could be set to add the Reds’ Champions League winner to the squad.

Given both the player and manager have expressed an interest in prolonging the former’s stay at L4, one would think that a new contract wouldn’t be entirely unlikely.

With our finances somewhat tight, of course, it’s possible that decision-makers at the club may deem the loss of Firmino’s entry on the wage bill supportive of future transfer endeavours – especially in light of the kind of names we’ve seen linked with us in recent months.

The availability of Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Diaz and Salah should, of course, be more than enough in the way of options for the forward line, though there’s no question that our No.9’s potential exit would be keenly felt.

