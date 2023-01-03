(Video) Robertson labels first-half team ‘nowhere near good enough’ before his introduction

Jurgen Klopp made the rare decision to substitute three players at half-time of the match against Brentford and one of the men to be introduced, Andy Robertson, was very critical of the team’s performance in the first 45 minutes.

Speaking with the media after the game, the 28-year-old said: “Hugely disappointing, first-half nowhere near good enough, everything we worked on we never done, they won first and second balls, we gave away cheap set-pieces”.

READ MORE: (Video) John Henry greeted with ‘boos’ as supporters call for more investment

It’s easy to twist this as the Scotland captain thinking that he should have started the match but there’s very few people who could think that the first-half against Thomas Frank’s side was anything short of disastrous.

The manager made a big call and the change at left-back was nearly the key to getting back into the game, in the end though – it was a day to forget for all.

You can watch Robertson’s full comments (from 0:51) courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Soccer Show on YouTube):

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?