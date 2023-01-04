26-year-old Liverpool midfielder set to depart the club in May as Klopp looks to rebuild his squad – report

There’s a huge clamour from Liverpool supporters to bring in a new midfielder but at the same time, there are several players within our current squad that many also want to see leave the club and one man seems to be set to depart this summer.

As reported by GOAL: ‘Arthur has managed 13 minutes since being dragged in, miles short of fitness, from Juventus on deadline day. The Brazilian won’t be retained once his loan expires in May’.

It’s been a disastrous Anfield career for Arthur Melo so far, with the Brazilian still not managing to make it onto the pitch at our home stadium since his loan arrival at the end of the summer transfer window.

It’s not been through any fault of the Brazilian though, something which is very important to note, as he has seemingly worked very hard to get up to pace with Jurgen Klopp’s squad but been crippled by unfortunate injuries.

It may be time in this window or the next for our manager to rebuild the midfield area of his team and so allowing the Juventus man to return to his parent club, could help the boss rejuvenate the squad.

There’s still time for the 26-year-old to get to match fitness and prove that he should be involved once his current thigh problem subsides, for now though he will have to watch from the sidelines.

