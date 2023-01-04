Dortmund’s Bellingham plan becomes clear amid LFC links as Florian Plettenberg issues summer transfer update

Borussia Dortmund appear to have become resigned to losing Jude Bellingham in the summer if Florian Plettenberg’s Twitter update is anything to go by.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter relayed an update from Marc Behrenbeck concerning the German outfit’s interest in partly reinvesting the potential fee received for the England international in World Cup star Mohammed Kudus.

News #Kudus: Dortmund wants him in summer! Plan: Reinvesting the money of Bellingham. Loose talks took place but no concrete negotiations at this stage. The player is aware of Dortmunds interest. But many other clubs are in: Arsenal, Newcastle and more. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Nmij6xjQWh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2023

The Ghana international impressed on the international stage in Qatar (to such an extent that connections had allegedly emerged between Liverpool and the 22-year-old) and has already been tipped to depart Ajax in the summer.

It’s a positive sign for all interested parties, if the claim put forward is accurate, as it more than indicates a summer exit is bolt-on for the highly-rated England star.

From Dortmund’s point of view, it’s a transfer that makes a great deal of sense for them given the player would both fill the gap left by Bellingham and, presumably, have a potentially high resale value should they look to offload Kudus in future.

Hopefully, if the Bundesliga-based outfit has a replacement loaded and ready to go for the summer window, it could allow us to act quickly in the market, leaving our domestic and European rivals little in the way of time to prolong negotiations.

It’s all a purely academic conversation, of course, if we can’t manage to break back into the top four spots this term – an increasing unlikelihood, it seems, without a midfielder being brought in during the winter window.

