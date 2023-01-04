Liverpool star wants contract extension as Florian Plettenberg gives transfer rumour weight

There were some fears that the addition of PSV’s Cody Gakpo spelled the impending end of Bobby Firmino’s Liverpool career.

An update from Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, however, appears to have clarified that this is not the case, despite rumours surrounding his potential exit from Anfield.

News #Firmino: He is still leaning towards a contract extension with Liverpool, he is happy but no fast decision. Talks ongoing and positive. But: He has requests from Saudi Arabia. Some clubs are pushing. But not Al-Nassr. #LFC @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/B3h3t8QLhl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2023

There are links to Saudi Arabia to consider, of course, and the threat of a potentially lucrative offer, as was alluded to by one other journalist’s cryptic online message.

Having been one of our strongest performers this season, our No.9 has without question salvaged his status at L4 and could yet extend his future at the side.

The question will be one of length given his current age (31) and relative declining status in the squad.

The player does seem content on Merseyside, which will go some way to encouraging a meeting of minds at a time where other outfits can open talks with Firmino over a pre-contract agreement.

Having achieved it all at Liverpool, we could hardly begrudge the Brazilian a new challenge elsewhere, though it would inspire a greater degree of confidence in our offensive capabilities if we were to hold on to the centre-forward beyond the summer window.

