James Pearce makes LFC midfield transfer claim as Jude Bellingham update supplied

It’s gone from bad news to worse for Liverpool as Virgil van Dijk is the latest member of the squad to succumb to a potentially long-term injury.

In the meantime, however, and certainly of greater concern, is the Reds’ apparent willingness to risk completing the remainder of the campaign without a midfield signing.

James Pearce reported for The Athletic that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit are ‘assessing their options’ – though there’s currently ‘no sign of midfield reinforcements on the way’ – whilst Jude Bellingham, as ever, remains the top priority for the summer window.

Not signing a midfielder is a risk Liverpool CANNOT afford to take

Much in the same way as every fan, ex-player and commentator were all readily able to identify our glaring weakness in the 2020/21 campaign, it’s abundantly clear to all that our midfield department is the source of much of our current strife.

With the club being fundamentally reliant on the money it makes from player sales and general income, one can certainly appreciate where Jurgen Klopp is coming from when discussing our limited transfer pot.

With Bellingham costing an interested party in the region of £130m, it doesn’t appear that there’s much in the way of remaining wiggle room beyond the Cody Gakpo deal.

