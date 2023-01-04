Paul Joyce confirms Virgil van Dijk has sustained a ‘hamstring injury’ that is ‘worse than first feared’

Liverpool supporters were hoping to quickly forget the disastrous match against Brentford but now Virgil van Dijk has been dealt a sobering injury fear, which caused the defender to be removed from the pitch at half-time.

As reported by Paul Joyce: ‘Virgil van Dijk facing spell on sidelines for Liverpool. Hamstring injury sustained in defeat to Brentford is worse than first feared’.

Seeing as the source that is sharing this is the ever reliable Times reporter, then we probably should start worrying about the impact that this could have on Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the coming matches.

There’s never a great time to be injured but ahead of a stacked January fixture list, the Reds will now hope that Ibou Konate and Joel Matip are fit enough to play in each and every game until our No.4 returns.

We do also have Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips in the ranks incase this is a very serious and long-lasting issue but let’s hope that the captain of Holland is back before we need to use either of them in his position.

It does feel like a real hammer blow for everyone to get this news and we can now only await details on how long the 31-year-old will be sidelined for but the ‘usual’ time players are out with these kind of problems is around six to eight weeks.

Virgil van Dijk facing spell on sidelines for Liverpool. Hamstring injury sustained in defeat to Brentford is worse than first feared. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 4, 2023

