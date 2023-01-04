Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Jude Bellingham talks with honest remark

Jurgen Klopp dropped another hint regarding Liverpool’s interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but denied that the Reds were in talks with the midfielder’s family over a possible transfer.

This comes amid reports that the teenager’s father is said to view Anfield as the preferred destination for his son.

“These things [talks with his family] are not possible because he is under contract with Borussia Dortmund. That is not possible without their consent. So it’s not true,” the 55-year-old told SportBILD (via the Echo).

“Jude is a great player who we are familiar with, of course.

“We’d be stupid not to have him on our radar. But there’s nothing more to say at the moment.”

That won’t have necessarily stopped the Merseysiders’ international stars – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson – from having a word with the linked star about the virtues of a switch to L4.

Coming from the manager, those are arguably still HUGE comments given how rarely he admits even vague interest in another player.

We already know for a fact (as will be apparent to every single Liverpool fan by now), of course, that both the manager and club are admirers of the talented 19-year-old and that any chance of signing him in the next summer window will be taken with both hands.

As for there being ‘nothing more to say’ as things currently stand – that’s understandable in light of the fact that we’re not set to get any further updates until the player has conversations with his current club about his future.

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, we can expect this to happen at some point in the middle of January.

