Liverpool ‘consider themselves frontrunners’ for 19-year-old midfielder – report

Liverpool fans are seemingly collectively praying for a new midfielder to be signed for the club and it appears as though we may be doing rather well in the negotiations for one man, if reports are to be believed.

Speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs reported on the pursuit of Jude Bellingham: “Right now because Liverpool have done so much to assure the family that there’s a plan, and because Jurgen Klopp has been involved and players have been involved, and because Liverpool are prepared to pay big and strike a deal from a club to club sense, I believe that Liverpool consider themselves frontrunners.”

It’s certainly not a secret at this point that the Reds are interested in signing the 19-year-old and it does also appear that we are willing to spend big on bringing him to Merseyside.

The main concern is that the negotiations for the Borussia Dortmund star are going to be a marathon effort and although many are reporting that the Reds are winning the race, there’s a long way to go.

Many will be praying that a deal could be completed this month but there’s seemingly no chance of that happening and so we could be waiting a further nine months before we find out what team the England international will end up playing for.

For now, we can be safe in the knowledge that Jurgen Klopp appears to be in the driving seat for one of the biggest stars in world football.

