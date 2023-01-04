(Video) Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Wolves midfielder to address ‘weakness’ in the squad

There are many names being linked with a move to Liverpool, in particular many midfielders and one of the newest names to be rumoured with a potential Merseyside move has come up in conversation once again.

As reported on Sky Sports News: “Liverpool are interested in Matheus Nunes, he’s a player that came to Wolves and only in the summer… This deal is more likely to be pursued in the summer, if they are going to but this is an interesting story with Liverpool’s weakness being their midfield”.

It’s a strange story to hear that we are linked with Matheus Nunes as he could have been signed in the summer and we now face having to pay a higher transfer fee, if we want to prize him away from Wolverhampton.

A player who is in the relegation zone and has yet to set the Premier League alight is not really much of a reason to get too excited but time will tell.

You can watch the update on Nunes (from 3:30) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

