Oxlade-Chamberlain on learning from Salah, Mane, Firmino and Nunez to play up front for the Reds

It was a day to forget for Liverpool supporters against Brentford but the game did provide Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with his 18th goal for the Reds and the 29-year-old shared how he has learned from current and former teammates to play in his new role.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the former Arsenal man said: ‘I’ve watched Sadio and Mo play that position for years and one thing that they have both done outstandingly well is provide goals for the team. Obviously it’s a bit different when Darwin is playing through the middle because he is such a threat in behind, and usually when Bobby plays that role he’s the one that drops a bit deeper and it fills the half space.

‘So, that’s been kind of my role from there, being the one that drops deep and tries to link but then ultimately get up with Darwin’s pace and Mo’s pace and get in and around the box. That’s the thing I think in the last few games, I’ve been missing that real goal threat. So, it was nice to get that chance and take it. But it’s a shame it doesn’t mean anything and the overriding feeling is disappointment’.

There are certainly worse people to learn from than Sadio Mane and Mo Salah but our No.15 was right in saying that he has to play the position differently to how the pair played it in their prime together.

By watching how Bobby Firmino drops deep and doing the same, the Englishman has probably made himself less of a goal threat in the past few games and it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp asked him to be more direct in the second-half against Thomas Frank’s side.

It seems as though Cody Gakpo will now be thrown right into the team against Wolves in the FA Cup and so our utility forward and midfield man may again be sent back to the bench for the Reds.

Despite many being critical of his time at Anfield and seemingly not too upset about his probable departure this summer, he has been hugely useful to the squad when we’ve needed him most by filling in during times of injury and absence by others.

