(Video) Pundit responds to comparisons between Darwin Nunez and Timo Werner’s time at Chelsea

Liverpool fans have really taken to Darwin Nunez but the forward is receiving a large amount of criticism from rival supporters and pundits alike, this has led to comparisons with players like Timo Werner who was deemed a flop during his time in the Premier League.

Discussing this observation, Jan Aage Fjortoft spoke on ESPN about whether our forward is similar to the former Chelsea man: “No he isn’t… Nunez will do well, Darwin Nunez will be a great player for Liverpool Football Club and he will score a lot of goals”.

The Norwegian went on to say that the only problem with our No.27 at the moment is that he thinks he isn’t playing well and isn’t going to score, this knock to his confidence is thus affecting his performances on the pitch.

Once the goals start coming the Uruguayan is going to be a completely different beast and our supporters can see that he is doing everything right at the moment, except finding the back of the net.

You can watch Fjortoft’s comments on the Nunez and Werner comparisons (from 1:25) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

