Fabrizio Romano provides updates on Liverpool’s pursuit of Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham

Liverpool supporters are probably becoming tired of the constant links to possible new midfielders that could be arriving at the club but Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on two of the most hotly linked names at the moment.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said: “Liverpool are monitoring Matheus Nunes alongside other candidates for the summer transfer window, he’s always been appreciated, already when he was at Sporting.

“The main focus remains Jude Bellingham, Nunes is one of the midfielders they like; but nothing will happen in January for Nunes.”

Seeing Jude Bellingham’s name appear once again is probably no surprise and shows that we can all at least still have our hopes relatively high about the Reds being involved in a possible transfer for him this summer.

With Matheus Nunes, it’s a little more strange as we missed out on the player this summer and will now have to pay more money if we want to secure his services for the new season.

On top of that, the Portuguese international hasn’t exactly set the Premier League alight this campaign so far and so it may be a hard sell to some of our fans to convince them that the 24-year-old is the man that we need.

Seeing as neither of these transfer can seemingly possibly be completed until the end of the season too, it’s hard to get too excited when the call for a new man in the middle of the park is growing ever louder because it seems as though they are needed right now.

These are two talented players and the lure of the Borussia Dortmund teenager is huge for many but both of these potential deals are several months away from negotiations even beginning.

