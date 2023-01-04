Virgil van Dijk waiting to see ‘specialist’ over hamstring injury following worrying first ‘consultation’ – report

Liverpool fans were rocked by the news reported by Paul Joyce that Virgil van Dijk had sustained a hamstring injury that is ‘worse than first feared’, after he picked up the issue against Brentford during a crushing 3-1 defeat in the Premier League.

David Ornstein has provided more information on the 31-year-old: ‘Virgil van Dijk hamstring injury worse than expected. 31yo had initial consultation & now due to see specialist today to discover extent + timeline. That will determine if out for considerable period / better news’.

It’s certainly far from ideal and we can expect that the defender should be out for around six to eight weeks, with our Champions League tie against Real Madrid coming in seven weeks – it’s a worrying time for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms Virgil van Dijk has sustained a ‘hamstring injury’ that is ‘worse than first feared’

The Reds will have to rely on Joel Matip and Ibou Konate to fill the hole left by our No.4, as well as having the likes of Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips as further able deputies to cover the position if needed.

Given the result in West London and the stacked fixture schedule in the coming weeks, it’s a terrible time to lose a key member of a defence that has been heavily tested of late.

Let’s hope the Dutchman is back on the pitch soon and that the specialists can provide some good news, rather than the depressing updates we’re becoming accustomed to.

You can view the van Dijk update via @David_Ornstein on Twitter:

🚨 Virgil van Dijk hamstring injury worse than expected. 31yo had initial consultation & now due to see specialist today to discover extent + timeline. That will determine if out for considerable period / better news. W/ @JamesPearceLFC @TheAthleticFC #LFC https://t.co/3r5FlrxFGt — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 4, 2023

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?