Dominic King shares Virgil van Dijk injury update fans won’t want to hear amid Real Madrid fears

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk may be on the sidelines beyond January and into the following month according to sources inside the club.

This comes courtesy of Dominic King at the Daily Mail with the outlet reporting that the Dutchman is set for a scan to determine the exact extent of the damage done in the 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

It’s a cruel blow for the Reds to suffer amid their ongoing struggles for consistency, particularly with a crunch clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League not far off on the horizon.

The meeting with the current holders – the side that defeated us in the poorly handled Paris final – will be one Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to have his main man back for in time and there’s still hope that further investigation could yield positive results for our No.4.

It’s worth noting that we’ll hardly be extremely confident coming up against the La Liga-based outfit anyway given our complete lack of physicality and control in the middle of the park – one glaring issue that simply must be addressed in the market.

