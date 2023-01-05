‘It will turn for him’ – Ex-PL striker admits he ‘feels sorry’ for 23-year-old Liverpool star despite tipping him to soon find form

Darren Bent has explained that he feels sorry for Darwin Nunez and believes ‘it will turn’ for the Uruguay international sooner rather than later.

The 23-year-old was signed from Benfica for an initial £64m in the summer and although he has nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances for the Reds (across all competitions), he’s yet to score for the club since the return of action after the World Cup.

He’s missed a number of huge chances in recent games but the former Sunderland and Aston Villa striker believes he’ll soon be firing on all cylinders.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo), Bent said: “Do you know who I do feel sorry for, for Liverpool? I don’t know if it’s the striker’s union, but Darwin Nunez. This guy will do everything right until he gets to the last bit.

“He scored one good goal, which he was offside [against Brentford], but it’s a good finish. But he just gets opportunities and he almost seems to get caught in-between. He goes round the goalkeeper and manages to hit the only place where there’s a defender on the line. For someone whose movement is that good, who’s that quick, it will turn for him.”

READ MORE: Danny Murphy discusses Liverpool’s current ‘problem’ that is ‘bigger’ than Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury

Our No. 27’s performances have actually been really impressive apart from his final product.

After signing for such a large fee, we understand that the former Almeria forward is always going to be judged on the number of goals he scores but we believes he needs to be afforded time.

It must be remembered that he has arrived in a new league at a team with a different style of play to what he was used to in Portugal all while learning how to speak English.

His movement is superb and he makes things happen every time he gets the ball, it’s just his finishing that has let him down at times.

Rival fans are finding his form hilarious at the moment, but we can’t wait until he’s silencing his doubters and finding the back of the net with regularity.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?