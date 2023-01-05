‘I’m told…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update for LFC fans as Reds miss chance to sign 17-goal star

Fabrizio Romano has allayed any fears over a missed opportunity for Liverpool regarding Christopher Nkunku in the 2022 summer window.

Despite reports to the contrary, it was ‘impossible’ for any club to snap up the 25-year-old striker (on 17 goals this term) given that a clause had been inserted into his contract to sell him in 2023.

“There’s been a report that Liverpool turned down the chance to sign Christopher Nkunku in the summer,” the Italian reporter wrote for Caught Offside.

“However, I’m told it was impossible to sign Nkunku in the summer for any club as RB Leipzig extended his contract with a clause to sell him in 2023, not last July.

“Liverpool always wanted Darwin Nunez as their priority target, it was decided internally; of course Pep Lijnders was involved in the decision but it’s the same for Klopp – Liverpool work all together on signings.”

Ultimately, of course, the Merseysiders always had a clear plan of action in mind with their potentially record-breaking move for Darwin Nunez in 2022.

Despite ongoing questions around his contributions at the club, it’s clear for all to see that the 23-year-old has a great deal to offer, from creating opportunities for others with his movement to penetrating backlines with his impressive physicality.

12 goal contributions in 22 games may seem disappointing for some fans, though we’ve no doubt those numbers will naturally improve in time.

There’s no question that Nkunku will be a quality addition for any side willing to move for the France international this summer, though it’s clear that our priorities lie further back in the park.

